By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to address the challenges of Sickle Cell warriors, CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative, a faith-based non-governmental conducted free medical tests on genotype, others for residents of Agege area of Lagos

The medical screening alongside End of the Year party to feed of over 700 school children and adults in its 9th edition of ‘Project Keep A Warrior Warm’.

Speaking on the programme, tagged, “Project Keep A Warrior Warm 9.0”, Miss Timi Edwin, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, disclosed that, the medical outreach and Christmas party were part of giving back to the society.

“This is our 23rd local government areas that we are coming to. We are here today to make this children have a lot of fun while also using the medium to teach them on the importance of knowing their genotype.

“We are here to also letting the children know how to take care of themselves, especially those who are sickle cell.while also inviting them to our programmes.

“For the medical tests today, no fewer than 700 children benefitted in our free genotype, eye and dental tests while patients also got free drugs,” the founder said.

According to her, the initiative has been taking such advocacy from one local government to another in Lagos State and other neighbouring states to stem the spread of sickle cell diseases.

Edwin added that the participants were also given food items, clothes, beverages, toilets and other palliatives as well as medications for patients.

“We run clinic every months were we provide medication to sickle cell patients. Here today, many patients were also provided with their medications,” she said.

She said that the Primary Health Board also collaborated with the initiative in bringing Polio and COVID-19 vaccines as support to the programme.

Edwin, who stressed the need for the Federal Government to implement newborn genotype screening policy and ensure adequate funding and research to mitigate spread of sickle cell, said that the initiative invited school children to the party in order to reach out to them.

The founder, who commended all the sponsors called on the government, corporate organisations and well meaning Nigerians to support the fight against sickle cell.

According to her, a lot of patients have died while many are still dying because of wrong or error in diagnosis of genotype, hence the need for government to be stricter in regulating spread of sickle cell.

For the sickle cell warriors, “I want to tell them that they are the only one that would fight their battles. They should believe in themselves that they would be important personality in life.

“We can have our businesses, we can flourish, we can have our families, we can have our children but it will start with right decision. People die too early because they give up too early and this affects their mental health. I will urge any sickle cell warrior to seek help,, reach out to us”, she said.

“There is a lot more to do to stop bringing into the world children with sickle cell to mitigate pains and agonies of patients. Sickle cell is our plague, we need to cure it,” she added.

In his welcome address, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Wife of the Lagos State Governor, said that she identified with the project meant “to educate people on Sickle Cell prevention and management in lower cadres of society.”

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs Abimbola Odunmbaku, the Wife of the Chairman, Ojodu LCDA described the gesture as laudable.

On her part, the Project Manager, CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative, Christiana Bakare disclosed that the organization has conducted free medical outreach in both Lagos and Ogun States.

According to her, over 1000 sickle cell warriors among others have benefitted from the 9th edition of the medical outreach

A parent, Adenike Adedowora, mother of Daniella Adedowora said, “My six years old daughter, s a sickle cell warrior and she is one of the beneficiaries of this project. CrimsonBow has done so well in terms of free medical checkup, advisory, medication every second Saturday of the month.

“I want to call on Lagos State government to help them more so as to be able to reach out to more people”, she urged.

Also, Yakubu Fawaz, 17years old student of Sango Senior Secondary School Inclusive, Agege, said, “The initiative would encourage him to know his genotype as well as other people”.