By Evelyn Udobia

The wife of the Hon Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor (Mrs.) Florence Umana Okon Umana on Monday hosted children at a Christmas party to share in the joy and love of the season, with a charge to be godly and disciplined.

The event which was held at her Ewet Housing residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was attended by children from different homes who joined to wine and dine with the Minister’s wife to mark their 2022 Christmas day celebration in a grand style.

Mrs Umana thanked the parents for bringing their children to celebrate with her despite the short notice and urged the children to continue to be obedient and well-behaved.

Pastor Florence Umana, who is also the National Coordinator for Niger Delta Youth/Women for Tinubu/Shettim, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, further urged the children to also take their studies seriously and always put God first in everything they do in life.

She reiterated the fact that Christmas is a season of love, and in any little way, everyone should spread love in their families, neighbourhood, among friends, colleagues, and acquaintances, noting that it is what God expects of us at every time.

In their separate reactions, some parents and children thanked the Minister’s wife for having them in mind this season and also opening her gate for every child to join the party.

The highpoint of the event was the offering of prayers to the children and in return, they also prayed for the Minister’s wife and all the parents gathered.

The children all went home with beautiful educational packages and lots of gift items and food.