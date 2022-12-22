By Adeola Badru

An ally of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mrs. (Barrister) Rita Orji on Friday, distributed food items worth millions of naira to thousands of her supporters and residents of Ajeromi/Ifelodun to celebrate Christmas.

Rita, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency, while distributing the items at her campaign office in Lagos, said that the gesture was borne out of her desire to improve the standard of living of the people of the constituency during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The former federal lawmaker said that the Bible preaches generosity, hence her continued determination to change the lives of the people of her constituency.

She said: “I have decided to distribute these items to the people of my constituency in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

“I want them to celebrate Christmas and New Year with smiles on their faces and with joy.”

Some of the items distributed include, bags of beans, rice, tubers of yam, among other items.