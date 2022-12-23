…Laments high rate of refuse

…NSCDC deploys 2,470 men, preaches peace

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has ordered a 24 hour operations by refuse operators throughout the yuletide period with the aim to ensure prompt evacuation of wastes across the state.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, who stated this while speaking with Vanguard on the preparation of the agency for the celebrations, lamented the high rate of refuse pilling up in the state, particularly around markets due to shoppers who have continued to come out in large numbers.

He said the entire operational machinery of the agency has been fully mobilised to achieve the feat, with the district heads and regional managers put on their toes, for smooth and seamless evacuation activities during the period.

He however, assured residents that LAWMA has put in place adequate measures to respond to the challenge in terms of carting away all wastes and refuse promptly that may be generated during the period.

Odumboni said, “To achieve maximum result and effective waste evacuation, I have directed over 120 LAWMA waste trucks and 1000, Private Sector Participant, PSP, operators, on a 24 hour operations.

“The measure has become necessary in view of the high rate of waste been generated at this period due to yuletide and the insecurity in the eastern part of the country which has forced many indigenes, the Ndigbo in Lagos from travelling out of the state against the usual trend.

“The effect has led to overwhelming waste generation in Lagos. The black spots are major markets such as: Oshodi, Idumota, Alaba, Mushn, Mile-12, Adeniji Adele, Marina, among others which have witnessed upsurge in patronage. These has led to corresponding waste generation in these areas.

“The 24 hours directive is also to ensure that refuse are promptly evacuated.”

He urged motorists to drive with utmost caution to avoid untoward incidents, as the highway sweepers would be busy on their duty routes, as usual.

Odumboni added that LAWMA had also partnered with relevant stakeholders, such as community development areas, market associations and religious organisations, to educate residents on the importance of proper waste disposal and to encourage the use of recycling facilities.

“We urge residents to cooperate with our personnel and to properly dispose of their waste appropriately. We also encourage the use of reusable bags and containers, to curtail littering and indiscriminate waste dumping,” Odumboni said.

In addition to those measures, he said the authority had also mandated PSP operators to provide satisfactory service delivery to tenements, during and after the festivities, to ensure that waste is properly collected and disposed of.

The LAWMA boss assured residents that the agency would continue to work tirelessly to maintain the cleanliness of the state, advising motorists to drive with care, to safeguard the lives of sanitation workers on major roads.

“We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday, and we are committed to ensuring that the state remains clean and free of litter,” he said.

NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC , Lagos State Command has reassured residents of its commitment towards ensuring peaceful and conducive atmosphere, devoid of crimes and criminalities that could lead to the break-down of law and order or the vandalization of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, CNAI, during the celebrations.

NSCDC State Commandant, Commandant of Corps, CC, Edenabu Okoro Eweka, who made the remark, however, said: “in a bid to achieving optimal operational successes during this season of celebrations and to guarantee total safety and security, of lives and property of the public, the Command will ensure close – knit working relationships, with other security agencies in the state.”

Eweka disclosed that the command has deployed 2,470 officers and men to the various strategic and tactical locations, points, beats, relaxation spots, recreational parks, markets, worship centres, churches, religious gatherings, right of ways, critical national assets and infrastructure, belonging to the Federal, State and Local Governments, among other important places, without neglecting the remote and coastal areas in the state.

“The above deployment are being drawn, from various departments and units, such as; Operation, Intelligence and Investigation, Anti – Vandal, Armed Squad, CNAI, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives ( CBRNE ) Unit, Area Commands and Divisions, Quick Intervention Squad ( QIS ), Special Female Squad ( SFS ), Agro – Rangers, Crisis and Disaster Management, Counter – Terrorism, Peace and Conflict Management and Anti – Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit, ( ATHIMU ), he stated.

The NSCDC, Lagos State Commandant, while wishing Christians a merry and glorious Christmas celebrations, charged residents on the need to imbibe the virtues and principles of peace during the yuletide and the new year celebrations. “Without peace there cannot be progress and development in the land,” he said.