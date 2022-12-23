By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, urged residents to imbibe the culture of proper waste disposal, as well as cleanliness in all forms, and ensure safety protocols during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, for a healthy environment.

This came as the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, ordered 24-hour operations by waste operators throughout the yuletide period to ensure prompt evacuation of wastes across the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, who urged residents to take charge of their environment during the celebrations, said the government is doing all to address the scourge of climate change in the state.

Bello said: “We embarked on a comprehensive all-year-round cleaning and maintenance dredging of drainage channels/canals and construction of new drainage, and these projects paid off.

“Some states were unfortunately devastated by floods this year, Lagos despite its peculiarities as a coastal state with low-lying terrains and a high population density among others coped well.”