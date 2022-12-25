By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Nigerians join rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, the Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Saturday, gifted assorted food items worth millions of Naira to over 2000 women in 22 wards in two Local Governments Areas.

Hon Onyejeocha said the people of her constituency remains her primary responsibility to ensure they are comfortable this festive period, hence the food items they currently need the most.

She also added that she would not relent to ensure the people in her constituency benefit immensely from her representation on their mandate given her, and said she will not disappoint them.

Meanwhile, the over 2000 women and their families appreciated the gift from the Federal Lawmaker who have always prioritised their welfare and wellbeing since she has be representing them at the hallowed Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

However, the lawmaker called on the women during prayer conference organised by her Foundation and held in her hometown of Isuochi, Abia State, which had massive attendance of women from her constituency who interceded for Abia State, to be spiritual, imbibe and live according to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

According to her, the food items as token to demonstrate God’s love they need to display as followers of Christ, and charged them on prayers as a point of duty in order to escape traps of wicked people, particularly as the 2023 general elections is at hand.

Meanwhile, as she (onyejeocha) pointed in a portion of the Bible and counseled the women on becoming role models at home and society, and their good examples will influence their children, wards and members of their communties positively.

“Our children are products of the society.

“Christmas is coming and people will come promising to pay your bills but there is a price you will pay for that and once you are trapped, you can’t come out again.

“You must avoid that temptation”, she advised the women who prayed along with her intermediately, saying Abia shall rise again.

“Our children are on the street without education, our parents are on the street without salaries paid for their labour, our elders are without pension.

“They have not food to eat, no road, no water, no light, there is no hospital”, she said.

Meanwhile, she boosted their faith, “We decree it this afternoon that it shall not continue in the name of Jesus.

“We are children of Abia State and we believe in God Almighty and we don’t care where they get their powers from.

“We do not care where they get consolation from, we don’t care about their confidence but one thing I know is that their confidence is of the wicked but they shall be destroyed.

“We have decree today in one accord that those who have embarked on evil journey so that we shall remain stagnated, those powers shall crash.

“Affliction will not meet Abia again. Abia shall rise again. Abia I said rise up and and get of this cage, Abia shall be liberated”, she decreed.