By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Richard Thomas

Lagos State Government, yesterday, said it is prepared for the annual end-of-the-year entertainment event, tagged: ‘Greater Lagos Fiesta’, set to commence next week in all the five divisions of the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Femi Martins, said this at a media briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, in Ikeja.

Martins said: “The Greater Lagos Fiesta, aimed at engaging and entertaining Lagos residents as the year winds down, will be held from Thursday, December 29, into the wee hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, to usher in the New Year.”

He noted that the Greater Lagos Fiesta will further open up economic opportunities for small and medium-scale operators, adding that adequate security arrangements have been put in place for all attendees in all five divisions.

Oyo NSCDC assures adequate security

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC, Mr Michael Adaralewa, yesterday, urged residents of the state to avail the command of timely and credible information on impending crimes during this yuletide season to enable the command to nip them in the bud before they escalate.

Mr Adaralewa said: “Our command, in conjunction with other security agencies in the state, has strategised and has deployed men across the nooks and crannies of the state to make sure there is peace during this festive season.

“Everyone should go about their normal business places without fear of molestation as our men have been deployed to strategic places to ensure absolute peace as you celebrate.”