The Sagamu Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, on Wednesday said it would establish a mobile court to try erring drivers during the festive period.

Mr Taofiq Iyanda, Unit Commander of FRSC, Sagamu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sagamu, Ogun.

This, he said, would serve as deterrent to road users who intended to flout traffic rules and regulations during the yuletide.

According to him, any motorist apprehended for route violation, driving against traffic and other traffic offences would have their vehicles impounded and prosecuted accordingly in the mobile court.

Iyanda said the exercise was aimed at checking the excesses of drivers that could lead to loss of lives through road crashes.

“We are appealing to motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to stem mishaps on the highway, especially during this coming festive season.

“In addition, they should cooperate with FRSC personnel and other sister agencies, to ensure sanity on the highways and to get to their various destinations safely,” he said.

Iyanda enjoined motorists to have all relevant documents in order not to be delayed by traffic personnel in the course of their journeys.

The unit commander added that motorists should ensure that their vehicles were properly serviced, especially for long trips to prevent unnecessary break downs of on the roads.

He stressed the need for fog light of vehicles to be functioning as harmmatt had started in some parts of the country.

He also warned against reckless driving, wrongful overtaking and drunk driving to minimise accidents during the festive season. (NAN)