The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed the necessary logistics to increase visibility of personnel for effective traffic control during the Yuletide in Niger and the FCT.

Shehu Mohamed, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer for Niger and FCT, said on Wednesday while inspecting the traffic situation along the Zuba-Giri-Gwagwalada-Abaji highway.

Mohammed said about 4,000 personnel have been deployed to the highways, adding that clinics have been activated to attend to victims of road accidents across the two areas.

“This is a special period where FRSC shows classical display of commitment to tackle the menace of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

“It is a period where we demonstrate commitment to minimise RTCs and its associated deaths and injuries.

“The Zonal Command has strategised and deployed officers, patrol vehicles and motorbikes with ambulances on the highway.

“This is to increase the visibility of officers and to ensure free flow of traffic so that motorists and commuters will reach their destinations safely, easily and also secure,” he said.

Mohammed said they were working with communities along major routes for post crash interventions, administration and treatment of crash victims during emergencies.

“We now involve more communities as volunteer respondents so that they can apply first aid to RTCs victims and also inform FRSC and other security agencies for further necessary attention,” he said.

The FCT Sector Commander, Mr Oga Ochi said that the corps was working with stakeholders to ensure free flow of traffic along four major entry and exit routes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ochi appealed to road users particularly commercial drivers to cooperate with road marshals and obey traffic rules and regulations.

According to Ochi, the essence of the deployment is to ensure safety of lives and property on the highway.

“Zuba is one the flash points. If you look at our level of deployment, emphasis is given to routes leading in and out of FCT, and Zuba is one of the critical areas.

“Issues of traffic, gridlock, break down of vehicles and crashes among others have been a problem and that is why what we are doing today is for the public to know the level of our involvement.

“We have done massive deployment to ensure we have free flow of traffic.

“We have ensured that all stakeholders are involved just as we have Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Police and other sister agencies with us,” he said.

Also, the FCT Coordinator of Special Marshals, Mr Sani Adisa said about 800 volunteers have been mobilised from the six area councils to support the FRSC.

This, he said, was towards achieving zero road traffic crashes during the yuletide and ensuring that road users get to their destinations safely.

The highlight of the event was the inspection of the proposed trailer park currently under construction in Gwagwalada by the Zonal Commanding Officer, Shehu Mohammed with his team.