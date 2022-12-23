By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Akwa Ibom Sector command has deployed 584 personnel said 584 personnel including; Special Marshals have been strategically deployed to man major routes in the state for traffic control and calming.

The Sector Commander, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said the strategy was to ensure safety on the roads during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Olonisaye also said Eleven Patrol Vehicles and two Ambulances have been deployed for effective coverage of all critical areas with adequate arrangement being made for tow trucks to clear any obstruction during the yuletide.

He warned drivers and all road users to celebrate with caution and avoid speeding, adding that only when one is alive that he or she would have the privilege to celebrate.

His words: “However, to align with the Corps strategic goal of 15 per cent reduction in road traffic crash fatality, and ensure free-flow of traffic for ease of doing business in Akwa Ibom State, a total of 584 operatives including Special Marshals have been strategically deployed to man the major routes in the state for traffic control and calming.

“Eleven Patrol Vehicles and 2 Ambulances are deployed for effective coverage of all critical areas with adequate arrangement being made for tow trucks to clear any obstruction during the period.

“To enhance road safety partnership for innovative intervention, relevant stakeholders and sister agencies are engaged in road safety activities and programmes with the aim of keeping our roads.

“We wish to alert the motoring public on the perceived road hazards associated with yuletide periods characterised by increased vehicular movement and human traffic, as individuals travel for one event or another both within and outside the state.

“Critical offences such as speeding, dangerous Driving, overloading, route violation, lane indiscipline, use of phone while driving, drunk driving will not be tolerated,

The sector commander explained that the command has mounted aggressive public enlightenment campaigns at all motor parks and garages to make drivers to adhere to road safety rules and regulations.

He said that safety awareness campaign has also been mounted at Churches, Mosque, Market, Schools, and road shows to sensitise the general public on the need to ensure safety while using the road.

Olonisaye urged drivers to cultivate the habit of being patient as the dangers associated with speeding are enormous, as well as guide

against night Driving.

“Moreso, when driving in unfamiliar or on bad roads, be alert to traffic signs, signals and markings communicating certain road characteristics/features, obey applicable speed limits, reduce speed or apply common sense speed limit.

“Remember! Life has no duplicate, so we must strive to consciously protect and safeguard our lives, especially while using the roads, realising that our family members, friends and well-wishers eagerly wait to receive and welcome us back home alive.

“The general public are to remain active by observing traffic rules and regulations and reporting road and other emergencies promptly to the FRSC toll free line – 122,” he advised.