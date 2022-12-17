By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As a way of giving back to her constituency, former Executive Director, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board, LITFCMB, Dame Lucy Ajayi has said that celebrating Christmas should strictly revolve around sharing goodies to people, especially the less privilege so as to put smiles on their faces.

Ajayi reiterated this at her yearly Christmas Carol programme which she singlehandedly bankrolled since 2018 in Lagos, she also reaffirmed her stance on why appointive positions is rather better for women than elective.

Her words: “It is my joy having people around me to celebrate Jesus Christ because I have realised that on Christmas day many Christians hold it in their homes even my relatives. So I picked this day so that everybody will be around, I usually do it before Christmas so that those who will travel by the 20th or thereafter will attend.

“My focus is on the children, the number kept on increasing ever since we started and as a grassroots politician if I were to invite everybody my house will not contain them, so it is an open thing for everybody not on invitation, in fact I rarely do invites for my parties, I invite everybody it is first come, first served but if you don’t have the food you will have the music and the environment around you.

“This yuletide Christian’s should endeavour to love everyone Muslims inclusive, I have all religious sects in this place you won’t believe it.I have the traditional religious worshippers hoping this will convert them, I equally have the Muslim with the belief that this might convert them bringing them to Christ because I know Christ, I love Christ and Jesus loves me and I want people to partake from what I had gotten from Christ.

“Like I told you while in the service I said I am now spending more on humanity than when I was in service, maybe God allowed this break for me to have time for him because I really have time for God.

“Often times when people want to see me because I am busy or out of the country or out on duty I don’t really have time to listen to people but right now I listen because I have the time to listen and I felt that is the purpose of the break in my life.

“I urge all Christians if you have one kobo please give your fellow Christians half kobo. I used this as an opportunity of reaching out to people. It might be small but it cost a lot, I don’t think I had solicited for whatever I do for Christmas.

“I do the bit I can do but each time I do the bit Christ keeps increasing it. It is not me. Yes for this I think my brother has gone to market for three, four times and we do this and say no this might not be enough compared to last year.

“Like last year I had 120 children and I budgeted for 80, I had to convert the adults own to the children’s because I wanted the children to have it and this year we have almost 160 children and I did for 150 so I still needed to convert repeatedly but I’m doing that I’m happy the children are happy.

“I urge all Christians never to be afraid of tomorrow God is the owner of tomorrow do what you can do today”, she said.

On politics, she maintains that, it might be difficult for women to take up elective positions in Nigeria. She however, urged women to embrace appointive positions.