Champion Mall, an e-commerce platform, has gone beyond bounds to put money back into the pocket of customers, a differentiator from other e-commerce platforms.

As Christmas activities reach a cresendo, the firm announced that its registered executive members would have the added privilege of saving up to 50% on their day to day purchases of goods and services, and this extends to services provided by strategic partners of the e-Commerce platform.

The savings, stated Champion Mall, would be derived from partnerships and synergies that they have fostered with various businesses across Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists, Wilson Olayinka, Champion Mall’s global manager, said that Nigerians at home and in the diaspora can order items ranging from from groceries, pharmaceuticals, fashion items, electronics, and other gadgets, from sellers in the UK, Dubai, and Nigeria that are registered on the e-Mall and have them delivered timely to their families and loved ones in Nigeria.

“We are not just another online store”, he stated. “Champion Mall – www.championmall.com – Mall offers not only quality and affordable products, but efficiency is our true North. Our platform allows Nigerians in the diaspora and at home to shop for items on our website and get them delivered to Nigeria instantaneously”, he added.