By Ezra Ukanwa

AS part of efforts to celebrate the festive season, Zed-Faith Foundation International, ZFFI, has donated sundry food materials to orphans and the aged ones residing in Abuja.

A statement, signed by the Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Mr. Daniel Onyeka Newman, and obtained by our correspondent, explained that the move to donate food items to Amazing Grace Old People’s Home, Kado, Abuja, and Hope for Survival Orphanage Gishiri, Abuja, respectively, was in line with the core mandate of the Foundation.

Daniel, who was represented by the Coordinator of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Innocent Chinnaya, said: “The initiative, “Operation feed the children and elder”, is one of the numerous programs conceptualized by the founder of the foundation who has a passion for caring and helping those in need and making this world a better place with the little God has blessed him with, hence his love for humanity knows no bounds.”

Furthermore, Mr. Chikwado said the aim for the feed the children and elderly initiative is to make sure that no child or elderly in Nigeria goes hungry during the festive season and beyond, and as such this initiative has come to stay.

Representatives of Amazing Grace Elderly Home extended their appreciation to the Founder of ZFFI for his kind gesture and support for the elderly and those in need.

They, therefore, advised other well-to-do Nigerians to take a cue from him and help Nigerians in need.