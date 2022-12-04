By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

YOUTHS across Africa, including other stakeholders, have called for unity among countries in Africa, as part of ways to drive speedy pace of development in the continent.

These youths, under the aegis of United Youth of Africa, UYA, also reiterated the need for Africans to as a matter of urgency chart her course towards becoming productive, while maintaining her rightful position globally.

The convener of the Pan-African group, Osikenyi Osisiogu, made this call while addressing newsmen during a world press conference titled: “State of the Youth Proclamation”, in Abuja.

He also called for an increase in investment in economic and social development factors to improve the development index of African nations.

Furthermore, Osisiogu lamented multiple communication codes in the continent, which according to him has hampered trade and frustrated the communication process in the continent.

According to him, “This is a historic convergence of Youth Leaders in Africa and other Youth Development Stakeholders to discuss address and proffer Afro-centric solutions to challenges faced by Youth on the continent of Africa viz lack of employment opportunities; failure to succeed in education system; substance abuse; pressures of materialism; lack of affordable housing, negative stereotyping; pressures of 24-hour social networking; crime and more.

“Africa has the youngest population in the world with more than 400 million young people aged between the ages of 15 to 35 years. Such a youthful population calls for an increase of investment in economic and social development factors, in order to improve the development index of African nations.”

He, therefore, stressed the need for the continent to leverage Africa Union, AU, youth development policies to achieve an even development across the continent.