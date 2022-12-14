By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The National Youths Council of Nigeria and other voluntary youth groups urged the National Assembly to speed up the passage of the Almajiri Commission bill initiated and co-sponsored by honourable Balarabe Shehu Kakale Shuni member representing Dange/Shuni, Bodinga, and Tureta Federal Constituency.

The Chairman of the NYCN Sokoto state chapter Mr. Yakubu Abubakar made the statement while briefing journalists on Sunday in Sokoto.

He said NYCN and voluntary youths groups in Sokoto are firmly in support of the passage of the National Commission for Almajiri Education and of the school children bill 2022 at the National Assembly.

The National Youths Council of Nigeria Sokoto state chapter is the apex body of all Youths Organizations in Sokoto state and a major stakeholder in the implementing government policies as it affects youth in the state.

He said if the is passed into law by all functionaries of government, it would provide a multimodal system of big education to tackle the menace of illiteracy, and develop skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes as well as delinquency, destitution, and other related matters in Nigeria.

The bill has already passed the first and second readings by the National Assembly.

The groups however commended the members of the National Assembly for according to the bill’s first and second reading at their respective chambers.

NYCN also commended Governor Àminu Waziri Tambuwal for sending the executive bill to the Sokoto state house of Assembly seeking onward reading and possible passage.

The bill was sponsored by Honourable Balarabe Shehu Kakale Shuni and other 17 members of the National Assembly.

The group enjoined youths and aspirants standing Elections in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to shun all forms of violence before, during, and after Elections while calling on political parties to ensure the effective inclusion of youths in their decision-making processes.