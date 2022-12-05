Youth

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, the Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Development and Reintegration (IYAMIDR) has hailed the leadership qualities of the Secretary to State Government, Edo State, Osarodion Ogie Esq and urged political leaders and politicians in the state to emulate his style of leadership that has endeared to virtually every strata of people in the state.

The Executive Director of IYAMIDR, Solomon Okoduwa said the call became necessary because of the steadfastness and commitment of Ogie towards meeting the needs of the people.

He said “Mr. Osarodion Ogie will continue to be relevant many years to come regardless of his political affiliation” Okoduwa said.

According to him, “Ogie is a detribalised Nigerian. Not minding the class, religion, tribe and culture. He humbly accepts everyone. Regardless of the pressure, the soft spoken politician respectfully addresses the crowd of people that throng to his house daily. He is a politician that believes in the grassroots and understands the political game.”

The youth leader stated further that added, “He is one of the brains behind the success of Mr Godwin Obaseki administration. He is a unifier, fence mender, and problem solver. You will be amazed by the way and manner he organises strategic political meetings with thousands of people on a daily basis either before office or after.

“Obviously, he is faced with the task of rebranding the political space in the current Edo politics.

“He is our talisman. One of the most influential political giants, but full of humility. A man that is a silent achiever, who would never come out to blow his trumpet.

“The lawyer is the only politician that throws open his doors and gates to receive and listen to issues and challenges that may require government attention. He opens his door while many close theirs, yet they expect to get the same acceptance or results during elections. For us who are watching and seeing things from afar.”