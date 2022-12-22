By Elizabeth Osayande

The government of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the disenfranchisement of the Nigerian youth as the reason for leadership challenge in the country.

Abiodun who was the guest lecturer at the fourth convocation ceremony of Mountain Top University, MTU, Ogun state, while delivering his speech titled:” The youth as catalysts in building Nigeria’s future” noted that all-round development, and future of the nation depended on the power, and potential of the populace, and most importantly on the vibrancy and tenacity of the youths.

Speaking at the ceremony that saw a the graduation of 259 students out of whom 31 with first class honor results, Gov. Abiodun said that: “Let me say without fear of contradiction that we have a lot to be proud of, but our attitude to our youths is not part of it.

“A significant dimension of our leadership predicament in Nigeria os due largely to the disjuncture that the Nigerian leadership has consistently disenfranchised the Nigerian youth.

“I dare say that the statistical story of the Nigerian youth seems to have taken a dive even within our vaunted democratic experiment,” Ogun state governor explained.

Meanwhile, Prince Abiodun reiterated that there was need for a paradigm shift on the part of the government, the youth, and the tertiary institutions, in order to have meaningful change that will reflect in the development of the nation.

Calling on the government, the governor of Ogun state said:” Government has a responsibility to provide a veritable platform for its youth population to contribute to the continued development of the society. It is therefore imperative that they are given every opportunity to contribute to the development of that future.

To the youth, he said:” The Not-too-young act will have meaning when the youths use their numerical strength from all clans, villages, schools, and church among others to identify and promote your own to take leadership of the younger generation.

“Our youth should realise that they have the right to vote, and be voted for. They should not allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous politicians who want to get to office because of their selfish motives,” he said.

Gov. Abiodun also tasked higher institutions by saying: “Our universities must continue to ensure a proper relationship between the town and the gown.

“Gone are the days that anybody could be admitted into the universities, and study any course. This argument now now is that some coursey should be discarded. Personally, I believe that we cannot do away with all the courses. A

“All we need to do is to look at what we are doing presently, and see how we can streamline our admissions.

” This is because producing graduates should involve producing qualified personel for the development needs of the society,” Prince Abiodun noted.