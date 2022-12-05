Vice President West Africa, Pan-African Youth Union, PYU, Oladele Nihi has commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for assuring his commitment to women involvement in politics and leadership.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Oladele also congratulated Sarah Igunbor on her emergence as Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State Chapter.

According to him, Igunbor’s election victory is a great feat of evident resilience, sheer dedication, and indefatigable hard work.

“This is to offer my profound congratulations to you on your emergence as Chairman-elect, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, in the just concluded election held on 30th November 2022, in Benin-city.

“It is a great feat that you have attained through evident resilience, sheer dedication, and indefatigable hard work. These are the tenets of leadership in the Council and you have proven, beyond all doubts, to be well-equipped for the task ahead.

“I also extend this congratulation to the Edo State Government for ensuring a free and fair electioneering process that witnessed equal representation and have thus produced an able and capable female Chairman.

“This is a statement that the right man or woman gets the job. It is highly commendable and I implore the replication of such enabling environment for women’s inclusion in leadership positions across all spheres.

“Winning is only but the beginning. As the state’s number one youth in leadership and representation, I charge you to make the most of this rare and golden opportunity conferred on you in absolute trust. Be dutiful, diligent, and progressive in your dealings; in utmost fairness, justice, and equity to the welfare of the constituents you now represent.

“Accept my warmest congratulations again, as I applaud your continued success in the discharge of your entrusted duties,” Oladele stated.