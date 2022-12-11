By Tunde Oso

It was a carnival of sort, Monday, November 12, 2022, when the Traditional Council of Isokoland led by the Odio-Ologbo of Oleh HRM Ovrawha Williams, with other Kings from Isoko nation at the Palace of

His Royal Majesty, Romanus Ejerememe Nana, at Oto-Owhe, declared support for Dr Sylvester Onoyona, who is the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for the Isoko North/Isoko South Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

An associate Professor of Organisational Leadership, Dr Onoyona was blessed one after the other by the 16 royal fathers present at the “epoch making event” which according to residents was first of its kind in the history of Isoko nation.

The Chairman of Isoko Traditional Council, HRM Williams described Dr Onoyona as a man whose history is replete with hard work, capacity, honesty, competence and superlative service delivery to humanity on the basis of which he called on Isoko nation to rise in support of the man he described as the best among all.

Pointedly, his royal majesty declared that, “you are our choice, Isoko nation stands strongly behind you. We shall cast our votes for you because in you we have a responsible and promising representative 2023 going forward. We owe you all that will catapult you to the green Chamber.”

The king didn’t stop at calling for support from the people of Isoko but called on fellow monarchs to rally support in their Kingdoms for the Massachusetts University lecturer-turned politician whose capacity for service delivery, he vouched for.

Dr, Onoyona, an alma mater of Emore Grammar School was also blessed by other Kings who made series of pledges to support his ambition and ultimately coming out overwhelmingly victorious at the February 2023 polls saying: “We need a man with capacity, vision, compassion and intelligence to honestly represent Isoko nation in the green chamber in Abuja to deliver the required social economic transformation to Isoko nation and Hon. Sylvester Onoyona possesses such qualities.”

In his address to the mammoth crowd who greeted the occasion, Dr Onoyona, a successful real estate mogul, said, he was prepared to add meaningful values to the lives of people decrying wasted years of misrepresentation by those he described as misfits and past errors of the Isoko electorates adding that, he will go to Abuja to make Isoko nation proud.

Onoyona, a philanthropist pledged to empower and build the capacity of Isoko youths and women to not only buoy their domestic economies but develop a strongly empowered youth population who can hold their own anywhere in the world adding that, the traditional institution will be more strengthened through legislation to constitutionally give more roles to that institution he described as the custodian of culture, values and norms.

Isoko Traditional institution according to Dr Onoyona has come of age and there’s growing need to develop a more civilised way of promoting the cultural heritage of an Isoko man on the platter of Isoko traditional institution.

The Adjunct Professor expressed gratitude to the Kings as he swore never to betray the trust repose in him saying, his hallmark remains honesty and excellent service to humanity while he promised to run an all inclusive representation where every man and woman of Isoko extraction is a stakeholder stressing that, “all will be involved. We shall empower our people to give us feedbacks from the socio-political and economic environment to enable us make useful and impactful laws for the people.

“We shall give life to needs assessment and ensure that we are able to serve the people according to their needs. I am not going to Abuja to hunt contracts at the detriment of my peoples’ good, trust me, I shall make a huge difference and we all shall be better for it,” the Emede-born politician stated.