By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that he has done his best for Nigeria as an unfortunate.

Chief Spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question on the declaration by President Buhari who was quoted as telling an audience in Washington DC, USA, that he has done his best for Nigeria.

Tanko said, “It is quite unfortunate. I say so because his best has left Nigeria and Nigerians the worst for it.

“Today, President Buhari’s best has made Nigeria an object of pity among the comity of nations.

“We are not the worst in terms of God’s blessings in mineral deposits but we have been certified as the world’s poverty capital with 163 million of us out of about 200million people living in abject poverty.

“Buhari’s best has turned Nigerians into one, if not the most dangerous nation to live in because of insecurity.

“Life for most Nigerians today is, as they say, ‘miserable, brutish and short’ because of the insecurity which has become almost a norm.

“Our farmers are being denied access to their farms by bandits, terrorists and other non-state actors live off ransoms forced out of innocent citizens in rural communities.

“President Buhari’s best has elevated corruption to the level of statecraft with cases of corruption in government agencies treated with kid gloves.”

Tanko noted that the glaring failure of the President and his ruling All Progressives Congress to deliver was the reason behind the clarion call by patriotic Nigerians for Peter Obi, to lead the charge of Nigerians taking back their country come 2023.