By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Forum of Young legal Practitioners in Sokoto have said, they have the capacity and competence to defend election cases of young candidates in Courts.

Speaking at a training programme on Elections, Legislative Engagement, Governance and Development organised by Yiaga Africa, former Chairman of the Association, Barrister Umar Aliyu remarked that young lawyers were of the firm believe that their basic conceptual knowledge in the law profession, can drive the professional mandate and demonstrate impeccable capacity in challenging election litigations in court as does by SANs and other senior lawyers.

“the training as an opener to fast-tracking an enhanced avenue for young lawyers to support young candidates in the political circle to maximally utilise the services of young professional lawyers in pursuing litigations in court and succeed”. Says former Chairman.

” we have the instruments and capacity to deliver as we have what it takes to win cases given the latitude of experience and designed framework within the professional circle.”

In her views , the Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu said the NGO based programme was set to removing the barrier and monopoly being driven by few echelons in the law profession”.

According to the Director, Yiaga Africa is widening the space and horizon for young lawyers with capacity to engage in expanding beyond the theories margin in court for a smooth landscaping for young candidates to avail themselves of their services.

She said Yiaga Africa had over 18 months, promoted and implemented various activities related to young aspirants and candidates across Nigeria.

Mbamalu explained that no fewer than 120 young Nigerians in politics were galvanised on the rudiments of participation in politics.

According to the top Yiaga Africa official who disclosed that the organisation had widened it training programme on voter registration and mobilisation as well captured community organisations in addition to engaging stakeholders in media round table activities to turn up democracy and young persons participation in politics.

” Our presence is felt across the 36 states including the African continent through active synergy with relevant organs to enrich and upscale young participation in politics of development and good governance.

” less than 51% of young candidates participated in 2019 in North and 28.6% were from NW”, she pointed out.

She however, appreciated the role of lawyers at ensuring transparency in the electoral process while noting that young persons participation in politics should be encouraged and supported at challenging elections conducts in court.

She decried the law level of understanding the basic frame work of the law by young lawyers and politicians to enable them challenge electoral wrongs in court.

” We encourage young lawyers to have basic

knowledge of the legal framework to support young candidates on election litigations”, Mbamalu stressed.

She lauded the FG assent to the 2022 Electoral Act which also reduced the age limit for participation in elective contest.

” It has further favoured and encouraged young persons participation in politics as a result of bill of not too young to run”