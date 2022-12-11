As he is set to release his new single ‘FOR YOU, Young infinix pushed some big hits like soweto by victony, Xtra cool by Young John , bandana by fireboy DML to claim the number 1 spot on iTunes chart Nigeria with his song ‘OSHE’

After the successful release of his previous songs, Young Infinix sets to release a new and lovely tune titled ‘FOR YOU.’

This fast rising Afro beat artist is doing fantastic well with his melodious voice.

His musical career started in since when he was a 12 years old when he started going to events to freestyle on Psquare’s instrumental.

He said Psquare were his big mentors in the industry. His zeal and passion for music increased when he visited MR P ( Psquare ). He was happy to be in the abode of one of his great musical mentor and it was a great turning point for him.