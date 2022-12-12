Eedris Abdulkareem and his wife

By Ada Osadebe

Popular Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has showered his wife, Yetunde praises on the occasion of their 18th wedding anniversary,

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Eedris appreciated his wife for giving him a chance to “continue living a normal, and productive life”.

He further expressed his gratitude to God for the blissful union despite all challenges they have been through.

Read also:

Eedris Abdulkareem thanks wife for donating kidney

Eedris Abdulkareem’s kidney transplant surgery successful

DJ Cuppy responds to fiancé cheating scandal

He wrote, “Yetunde Sekinat Abdulkarim, when my life is saved due to your precious gift, there are no words to express my gratitude. Please know I will always cherish the gift and be grateful forever.

“I will never be able to tell you all the feelings that I have for you, but I want you to know how grateful I am for the chance you have given me to continue living a normal, productive life. Words can’t begin to describe how grateful am to you. have grown to appreciate life and do not take it for granted.

“Lord, we praise your holy name for watching over us for the past 18 years we have been married. In that time, we have shared each other’s happiness, celebrations, triumphs, accomplishments, losses, sorrows, and laughter.

“Your grace has led us through every challenge that life has brought, and we can never forget how your unending love has been the cornerstone of our marriage. Today, we look forward to many more years of love and happiness.

“We pray for blessings such that even the generations that come after us will testify that you indeed blessed our marriage. Amen! Happy Wedding Anniversary my love.”