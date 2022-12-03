Governor Abdullahi Sule

Says his friends, associates raise money for him

By David Odama

LAFIA—Contrary to the unsubstantiated claim by the former Minister of Communication and Director General, Nasarawa state branch of the People’s Democratic party, Labaran maku that Governor Abdullahi Sule collected N14.4bn security vote within his three years in office in the face of insecurity in the state, Sule on Friday denied the allegations.

Maku who spoke in Hausa in Wamba Local Government Area of the state during the zonal campaign rally insisted that insecurity can no longer allow farmers to go to farms due to the near absence of peace in the state.

According to the former Information minister, “Since APC took over the mantle of leadership in Nasarawa, nothing to show for the huge funds that accrued to the state 3 years after.

They have wasted our time and resources. They didn’t allow us to enjoy peace, as hunger took a toll on the people, and unemployment became the order of the day

Reacting to the claim by Labaran Maku at a campaigns rally in Akwanga, Sule denied using the state funds to finance his campaigns to seek reelection

According to Governor Sule, the funds deployed for his campaign were contributions by his friends and associates.

He said the accusation by the opposition was baseless as they are capitalizing on the factor to incite the citizens against APC and his administration.

Sule claimed that the fundraiser organized his friends to raise funds for his reelection, raking in over one billion nairas stating further that the fund came in from those outside the government.

“My friends and associates I met while working with the two conglomerates came together to fund my campaign. My administration has introduced several reforms tailored at bringing about sustainable development and transformation in various sectors in Nasarawa state which is manifesting in the state”, Sule declared.

He claimed further that the opposition was merely seeking a return to power to loot the gain of his administration stating that the opposition lacked ideas as such resorted to blackmail to score cheap publicity.

“I’m a businessman who has come to manage and strengthen the resources of the state so that the government can pay workers salaries. Today, Nasarawa state can boast of paying salaries of both the state and local government workers even if the allocation from the federal government is delayed,” Sule boasted

