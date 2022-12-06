ENUGU Good Governance Group has faulted the claim made by former Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu, Chijioke Edeoga, that he defected to the Labour Party because of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as PDP’s presidential candidate.

“The group insisted that Edeoga left the PDP to pursue his “desperate personal ambition” to govern Enugu State.“It also faulted Edeoga on the claim that he only congratulated, but never pledged his support to the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu, Dr. Peter Mbah.“

The group was reacting to Edeoga’s interview published weekend, that he reconsidered his position to support Mbah, following the failure of the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the South East, in line with the principle of rotational presidency in the party’s constitution.

“In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Odinaka Okechukwu, yesterday, the group said: “The sequence of events clearly shows that Hon. Chijioke Edeoga was very stingy with the truth in the said interview. While Atiku Abubakar emerged the presidential candidate of the PDP on May 28, 2022, Edeoga issued a personally signed statement on June 6, 2022, where he not only congratulated Mbah, but equally called on his supporters and Enugu people to support the PDP candidate.

That was a sequel to Dr. Mbah’s visit to him after the governorship primary election.

“Edeoga wrote: ‘Peter Mbah has reached out to us and stretched out a hand of fellowship; we are disposed to supporting him. In view of the foregoing, I hereby urge all my supporters and the people of Enugu State at large to rally behind Mr. Peter Mbah for the tasks ahead.”