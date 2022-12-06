Delta South zonal coordinator of foremost pressure group of the Peoples Democratic Party, Delta Unity Group, Rt. Honourable Daniel Reyenieju has charged local government and ward Exco members of the group to be fishers of men, women and eligible youths ahead of the 2023 elections.

Reyenieju who was speaking on Monday at Bomadi while inaugurating the group’s chapters at Bomadi and Burutu Local Government Areas, said the DUG is poised to mobilise for the best candidates that would work for the larger interests of Delta State and therefore urged the newly inaugurated Exco members to take the group’s message to the grassroots and harvest people with PVCs for the work ahead.

“You are now fishers of men and women,” Reyenieju said, adding, that

“Elections are local. Every body must go to their units. Nobody can become anything in the state without DUG. They must have inputs of DUG. After your inauguration, every ward Exco must mobilise for the forthcoming elections and await further directives from our National Leader. We must mobilise effectively to achieve our objectives.”

Also speaking at Okpokunou, in Burutu Local Government Area, National Secretary of DUG, Comrade Mike Akpobire said the votes are in the units and the Excos must work to mobilise the Units to show strength of the DUG in the State, adding that “Our National leader will give the final directives in due time.

Speaking also, Hon. Dr. Timi Tonye said: “The forthcoming elections will be unusual because of the use of BVAS, which is driven by technology. There will be no more sokoto votes. The people have the power now. You are the people who will activate the units to vote massively. Be courageous and be strong for at the end of the day, the benefits will come.”