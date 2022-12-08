….Even as APC Chieftain writes off PDP in Nasarawa

NASARAWA State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said that his problem is how to develop the his state and make life meaningful for his people and not the opposition.

This is even as a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC has written off the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying the party is not capable of unseating the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule in Nasarawa State in 2023.

Governor Sule who spoke at the continuation of his campaign rally in Doma Local Government Area to seek his reelection in 2023, said the oppositions in the state were only trying to divert his attention and focus from the development of the state.

According to Sule, “I have refused to be distracted in my quest to make life more meaningful to the people of the state, I cannot begin to be confused with the unwholesome negative life style of the opposition who have nothing to offer”, Sule stated.

He appealed to the people of Doma and the entire state to continue to promote peace and support APC and his administration in its resolved to transform the state.

Similarly, a Lafia based Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Reyyanu Iliyasu, Wednesday dispelled speculations over PDP’s capacity to spring an upset by returning to power it lost in 2011.

Speaking with Journalists, the APC stalwart said the main opposition has no legacy on ground in the state to convince and woo voters with, adding that all the years of PDP in power in the state were wasted.