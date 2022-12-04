Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

By Adeola Badru

A body of youths, named ‘Yoruba Development Coalition’ (YDC), weekend, kicked against reported protests against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola by some Northerners, charging those behind the protest to allow the apex judicial officer to concentrate on his national assignment.

The forum which is saddled with the responsibility of working for the development of Yorubaland and the progress of all Yoruba sons and daughters, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the appointment of Justice Ariwola as CJN which was confirmed by the Senate.

In a release issued at the end of a special meeting held in Ibadan on Sunday, the group queried the reason for what they called ‘bad blood’ as currently shown by some northerners.

The release which was jointly signed by Oni Arowosoge, who represented Ekiti, Cornelius Akinsete, Ondo, Jide Bolarinwa, and Ajayi Jawando for Lagos and Osun, while Ismail Alani and Niyi Ositelu signed for Oyo and Ogun States, respectively, pointed out the fact that those engaging in such protest represented disgruntled northern youths, without direction on how things should be run in a multiethnic nation like Nigeria.

“CJN Kayode Ariwoola is a man of honor, a man with an unblemished record in public service, a man of impeccable character who distinguished himself in his chosen career. We trust that our son is not partisan, he wouldn’t come near party politics, he is a legal practitioner, politics is not his taste, don’t use it to destroy him.”

“Ariwoola is a real son of Yorubaland, a lover of justice and first-class Pan Nigerian. All these illogical calls for his removal are dead on arrival. Calling for his resignation could be an attempt to distract him from the national assignment. Callers must drop the idea immediately. He must not be distracted because the task ahead of him is bigger and more important than ethics and political party politics.”

“Nigerians of good conscience must rise up to defend truth, judicial independence, and right to human dignity that CJN Justice Ariwoola stands for. His fundamental right must be protected and respected by all irrespective of bad media and fake news.”

“This public information appeal to all Nigerians to speak up against the Northernisation of all important political and non-political offices in Nigeria.”

“Elements behind the protest must have it at the back of their minds that other ethnic nationals have rights to all democratic offices and positions and everyone must be allowed to take advantage of democracy and its benefits for the good of all Nigeria,” they said.

Recall, a Coalition of Civil Societies, took their protest to the National Assembly where they insisted on the sack of the Chief Justice of Nigeria over his alleged partisanship and making utterances that could erode the integrity of the judiciary.