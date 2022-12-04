Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarinwa has stressed the need for Yoruba sons and daughters to rally other ethnic groups across the country to enable the best candidate of their own to clinch the 2023 presidential seat.

Delivering a paper at the 2nd Colloquium, organised by Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute(GASDI) of Osun State University, Osogbo, tagged, Yoruba and the world, “Mitigating, Surviving and Overcoming Existential Threats,” the monarch said Yoruba must be united to defeat influx of marauders threatening security in the region.

On 2023 election, Oba Abolarin admitted that there is stiff competition among the ethnic groups across the country for presidency, however, he called for unity of purpose among the Yorubas to ensure that their best candidate emerge in 2023.

According to him, “I pray that we have the best, I know that as Yoruba people we are gifted but within the armpit of Nigeria federation there are competitions on who will lead the country, but we must learn to navigate through the interests to clinch the presidency.

“We have 625 languages in Nigeria, Yoruba is just one, so we must navigate through, I wish we have the best candidate and it is doable because what we need now in Nigeria is a great purposeful president, the challenges are too much.”

Speaking at the event, Uniosun’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Clement Adebooye condemned tagging any ethic group as criminal. He called for prosecution of arrested bandits and conviction.

He commended the Federal Government on the introduction of mother tongue as medium of instruction in primary school, saying it will go a long way on preserving Nigerian languages.

Director of the institute, Professor John Agbonifo said the institute is organizing the series to bring to fore security management techniques of the ancient tradition to tackle contemporary security challenges in the region.