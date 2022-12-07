Afrobeats artiste, Ilerioluwa Oluwasaanu, better known as Cappella, is set to release his anticipated EP, ‘Afro Syndrome’ on December 13.



The ‘Yo Yo Yo’ crooner said the 7-tracker EP is designed to build a frenzy and further solidify his place in the league of Afrobeats torchbearers.



Cappella is one of the new generation acts dominating the airwaves and social media, TikTok in particular, where his ‘Yo Yo Yo’ single became a sensation on the video-sharing social platform.

Other artistes like Ckay, Victony and Buju Bxnx also got fame via the social media platform before getting massive airplay on radio across the country and even Africa.



According to Cappella, the ‘Afro Syndrome’ EP “will delve deep across African sound and create a sonic fusion that crosses borders and cultural blockades.”