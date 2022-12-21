Yiaga Africa partner, Orakwe Chigozie Miracle, with his team of volunteers, took civic engagement and youth voter participation campaign to communities in Rivers State under the #Powerof18 Challenge, a component of #Sixty PercentofUs Project being implemented by Yiaga Africa with funding from UNDP.

The #SixtyPercentOfUs Project, according to Orakwe, is aimed at mobilizing at least 60% of eligible young voters to register, collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote in the 2023 elections, using traditional and non-traditional tools of political mobilization.

He added that “The project aims to leverage the large number of potential first-time voters who are young people.

“Every year, an estimated five million Nigerians turn 18 (the constitutional age of electoral franchise), which translates to between 18 and 20 million potential ‘new voters’ from the 2019 general elections to the 2023 general elections.

“This increase in the level of first-time voters provides an opportunity for young people to determine the next set of leaders for the country through their participation in active citizenship.”

Orakwe, with his team are championing this course by creating awareness to among Rivers’ youths to collect their PVC and participate in electoral processes and also get the opportunity to acquire a high income digital skill for free.

“This project is tagged Skill Up With PVC, all courtesy of Yiaga Africa, a non-profit civic hub of change makers committed to the promotion of democratic governance, human rights and civic engagement,” Orakwe added.