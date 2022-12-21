.

By Cynthia Alo

As part of efforts to increase youth participation in the election process, Yiaga Africa, in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association Young Lawyers Forum, NBA YLF, has sensitized 30 young lawyers with the aim to provide easy access to electoral justice for young political aspirants in the forthcoming general elections.

This, Yiaga said, is a way to provide pro bono legal services to young Nigerian adults participating in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists at the Election Law Clinic held in Lagos, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo stated that a total of 3,193 election petitions were filed in the general elections conducted between 2003 and 2015.

Itodo said: “In the 2019 general elections, 766 petitions were filed which brings the total number of petitions filed to date to 3,959. Section 133(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 clearly states that participation in an election is the condition precedent to presenting an election petition by candidates and political parties.”

Decrying the level of disregard of court orders by government officials, Itodo described it as an abuse of the rule of law.

He noted that the clinic will help to curb such cases that undermine national sovereignty while urging institutions and Nigerians to call out the government and people who fail to obey court ruling.

On the benefit of the clinic, he said: “Shortly after the President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the ‘Not too young to run’ bill, we discovered that a lot of youth candidates, who wanted to run for elective positions, had limited access to legal support, to defend and pursue their political aspirations. We discovered a lot of them didn’t have the financial capabilities to secure legal services. And we also saw cases where youth candidates were not only substituted by their parties, but they couldn’t defend their rights. And so securing electoral justice was quite challenging.

“And we thought that as part of our efforts to increase youth candidacy as well as increase political inclusion, it was necessary to mobilize young lawyers who can support youth candidates with pro bono legal services providing them guidance on provisions of the electoral legal framework in this case, the Constitution and the Electoral Act, and help them defend their mandate because of the nature of our electoral process.

“We’re working with these young lawyers to first build their capacity on the electoral legal framework. We are also training them on election law because Yiaga Africa also with the support of the UKaids ,the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office of the United Kingdom and to design an election law curriculum based on the current electoral legal framework, and this is building their capacities on the Electoral Act, but also mobilizing them and urging them to volunteer via support to youth candidates who are running in the next election, as a way of advancing youth participation.”

“Many of them are participating for the first time in this kind of workshop on the Electoral Act and so they need to be aware of the technicalities involved in this new provision. With this knowledge and capacity, they will be able to engage the youth candidates and see ways of helping them not only to understand the law, but also serving as their legal counsel during the election.

“So it is a win-win for the young lawyers, the candidates and more importantly, a win for Nigeria’s electoral process. This is because when you have informed stakeholders, engaged in the electoral process, you enhance the quality of participation that will be seen in the elections.”

On his part, the former President of the Nigeria Bar Association of Young Lawyers Forum, Ikeja Branch, Yusuf Nurudeen said: “This clinic is a form of partnership between the NBA-YLF and Yiaga Africa to see how we can change the face of democracy and elections in Nigeria.

“You know that electoral litigation is cost intensive and young candidates do not have access to such funds to mobilize lawyers. This is a way that we can forego our professional fees to create a huge impact in the election because as young lawyers, we are part of the youthful population of the country and we understand the plight of the young people.”

Describing Nigeria’s justice system, the legal practitioner said that the country’s judiciary is evolving every day.

He said: “You see decisions of courts, going back and forth on issues, but most importantly, we see a lot of evolution.

“With this kind of clinic, more young lawyers will be fusing into the election law and litigation process unlike the regular faces who take advantage of prominence to charge much money from candidates. You’re going to see a new brand of viral litigation lawyers on election matters.”

On her part, a participant, Chioma Esuabom said the training will enable young lawyers step in as major stakeholders in society when it comes to education and election law practices.