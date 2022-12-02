By Gabriel Olawale

Youth Empowerment Foundation, YEF, in partnership with First City Monument Bank, FCMB, has empowered forty-five young Nigerians in different vocation skills in view of tackling rising unemployment among young Nigerians.

The vocational training programme tagged; ‘The Impact for Future’ exposes beneficiaries to training in catering, fashion design, computer engineering, makeup, shoemaking, among others, was held in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Programme Manager of the Foundation, Tolulope Oshoba, said that the idea behind the initiative was to raise a generation of young people who themselves are employers of labour rather than looking for jobs.

We also do job placement. For example, if someone wishes to become a lawyer, we place him or her in a law firm for a while to see how they do their work, what courses they need to do, so that when they are going back to school, they will know what subject to do and also have an idea on the area of law they want to specialize on.

She added that during the training process, beneficiaries are called for business development training to acquire skills on how they can start their own business, what it takes to be an entrepreneur and all the processes of having a viable business of their own.

Tolulope explained that the beneficiaries, which cut across those that are in school and out of school, were also trained on how to run a successful business, “we started this partnership with FCMB about six years ago and so far, we have trained over 500 people. Some of which are currently running their own businesses. We are very grateful to FCMB for the care and support towards the development of this country.

She said that the process of selecting beneficiaries is always available on the Foundation social media platform for interested young people, even as she admonished the graduating youth not to give up on the journey of becoming a successful entrepreneur, saying that challenges will be, but they need to remain focused and find ways to address it.

A staff of FCMB at the occasion, Ayokunle Odewunmi, said the bank was carrying out its social responsibility and giving back to member of the society by partnering with the foundation to empower young Nigerians.

Odewunmi stated that the testimonies from past beneficiaries were clear indications that, if empowered with the right vocation and knowledge, young people could be wealth creators rather than job seekers.

“It is a child we cherish a lot; we have seen that there is a positive impact on those who have benefited from vocational training over the years.

“The bank does not only believe in profit making, it has other responsibilities, we try as much as possible to ensure we impact our environment,” Odewunmi said.

A beneficiary, Olubiyi Angela, who specialised in catering, said through the training, she had fulfilled her long-time ambition of becoming a caterer, stressing that she intends to set up her business after graduation.

“I want to try business; this was an opportunity to go deeper because I have learned catering before but I was not clear. I intend to start my own business; I have an idea and business plan on how I can start my catering business.

“I have my social media handles. From time to time, when I cook, I take pictures and I also have customers, they give me good feedback when I send my practical materials to them”.

