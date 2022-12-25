The Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has encouraged Nigerians to keep up hope, notwithstanding the challenging times.

Ajadi who gave the admonition in his Christmas message to Nigerians generally and Ogun people particularly, said, the eventual birth of the messiah portended hope for all mankind irrespective of the challenges they were passing through.

He said faith in life was a major ingredient to success and victory, admonishing people never to lose hope no matter what they were passing through.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I urge all our people never to lose hope, but to see the birth of the messiah as the coming of a new dawn.

” Things may be challenging but with hardwork and faith in God, we will come out better”, he said

Ajadi, a man of vision and industry however urged the people never to leave their future to chance, but take responsibility where necessary.

He encouraged them to be part of a better by participating in the process of choosing the nation’s leaders

“You are not powerless, but you actually hold the key to a better tomorrow, and a better nation.

“The question is, would you exercise that power?”, Ajadi admonished.

He said what the electorate owed themselves was to change those leaders who had not justified the confidence of the people through the power of the ballot.

According to him, God had endowed the nation with resources needed to take care of its people, but that the people should thus pick only those with genuineness of heart to make these resources go round.

” I see a better future for our country and dear state.

“Let us work together to get hold of this better future, and enjoy the blessings God has endowed her with.

“This is my administration to you this season.

” Merry Christmas my dear people in Ogun and Nigeria, and a prosperous new year in advance” Ambassador Ajadi prayed.