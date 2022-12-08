By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Mobile phone brand, itel Mobile, has donated educational items to pupils in some select Nursery and Primary schools at Oworonshoki, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

The campaign, aimed at supporting Nigerian students educationally, had five Public Nursery and Primary Schools in Oworonshoki, Lagos State which are: Ayeroju Nusery and Primary School, Muslim Mission Nursery and Primary School, Local Government Nursery and Primary School, Mosafejo Nursery and Primary School and Oworoshonki Nursery and Primary School.

The pupils trooped out with excitement to receive the items from the donor. The items are: School bags, pens, math-sets, school bags, coolers. Itel, also donated mobile libraries with lot of text books for the students to read.

The Marketing Manager, Itel West Africa, Oke Umurhohwo, while speaking to newsmen, said that the firm cares Initiative tagged: “Love Always On,” was a CSR initiative with the sole aim of giving back to the society at Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Umurhohwo said it was also part of the company’s support for advancing and enhancing quality of education in Lagos State.on particular and Nigeria in general.

“The initiative, which is one of the company’s way of giving back to the society, has made substantial contribution to numerous schools in different part of the country since 2016 when it started,” stated.

According to Umurhohwo: “This is the itel “Love Always On” project, Red X-mas. It is a CSR initiative that Itel always do every ‘ember’ month.

“It is a way of giving back to the society. We have been to different part of the country like Sokoto, to Port Harcourt, Abuja and we are ending up here in Lagos, here at Oworoshonki.

“Five primary schools are here. We are donating a mobile school library to the different school. We are also given out something to the student for this Christmas because it is a time of sharing for them to be happy.

“From our observations and survey, many schools in the rural and low income communities have pupils and students who lack basic school tools like books, pens, bags, school shoes, among others.

“That gave us the impetus to provide these tools to as many pupils as we can.”

Also speaking, Head of Social Mobilization, Kosofe, LGA, Mrs Comfort Odubayo, who expressed appreciation to one of the Africa’s leading technology companies for giving back to the society, urged ther organizations to emulate the gesture in contributing their own quotas to education development in the the state and country at large.

According to Odubayo: “I am very delighted to he here today. I am excited because we on are on a program now that the Lagos state government is backing students which is called “at point zero.”

“This is for students who are at the point of dropping out and those that are already out of school.

“We have been going round to make sure we bring them back to school. When this program came, we were grateful because the Lagos state govetnment has earmarked some items like uniform, bags but we are still on it.

“But before our own uniform was ready, they donated some uniforms to the pupils. The items given today make me glad, for an organization that is giving back to the society, especially the less privilege in the public school.

“I will be happy if other organizations can imbibe this good work. We are still expecting more.”

Whike appealing to the beneficiary students to adequately maintain the materials given to them, Odubayo also appealed to the teachers to “make sure the materials given to students are well ultilised.”

Some of the students who expressed happiness thanked the company for the gesture.

A pupil, Chisom Ibeh, a primary six student of Mosafejo Nursery and Primary School and Mustapha Abdulrahim, a primary six student of Ayeroju Nursery and Primary School commended itel, technology giant for the materials.

Ibeh said “I am happy and I love these items. It’s a big relief for me and my parents. It will help more in my academics. I am happy I now have another school bag saving my parents further cost.

Also, Mustapha Abdulrahim said,”I am happy for collecting the bag and winning the other gifts from the dancing competition. I say thank you to Itel. God will bless them.”