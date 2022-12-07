In the spirit of the World Cup, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a football viewing center and free food collection point for hundreds of people at the Oshodi Interchange transportation hub in Lagos.

Vanguard checks reveal the initiative commenced at Oshodi Megabus Interchange Terminal on Sunday, 20 November, after host nation Qatar kicked off the tournament.

The sight of venue was branded with campaign signs of the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, and that of Jide Sanwo-Olu, the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Lagos commuters and residents in the area converge in large numbers at the aforesaid terminal to watch the games and enjoy the complimentary treat of drinks and foods.