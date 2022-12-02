Switzerland took the remaining last-16 spot for a showdown with Portugal at the World Cup on Friday after a 3-2 win over Serbia in a bad-tempered match secured them second place in Group G.

Xherdan Shaqiri gave the Swiss an early lead but goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic in a frantic first half turned the match on its head before Breel Embolo levelled just before half-time.

Remo Freuler’s brilliant goal shortly after the restart proved to be the winner, sending the Swiss through to the knockout rounds for the fourth time in five World Cups.

Cameroon had earlier shocked Brazil 1-0 in the final minutes of the other Group G clash from a Vincent Aboubakar header.

The Round of 16 that starts on Saturday serves up some tasty clashes

See full fixtures list below

Netherlands vs USA

Argentina vs Australia

France vs Poland

England vs Senegal

Japan vs Croatia

Brazil vs South Korea

Morocco vs Spain

Portugal vs Switzerland

