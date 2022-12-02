Switzerland took the remaining last-16 spot for a showdown with Portugal at the World Cup on Friday after a 3-2 win over Serbia in a bad-tempered match secured them second place in Group G.
Xherdan Shaqiri gave the Swiss an early lead but goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic in a frantic first half turned the match on its head before Breel Embolo levelled just before half-time.
Remo Freuler’s brilliant goal shortly after the restart proved to be the winner, sending the Swiss through to the knockout rounds for the fourth time in five World Cups.
Cameroon had earlier shocked Brazil 1-0 in the final minutes of the other Group G clash from a Vincent Aboubakar header.
The Round of 16 that starts on Saturday serves up some tasty clashes
See full fixtures list below
Netherlands vs USA
Argentina vs Australia
France vs Poland
England vs Senegal
Japan vs Croatia
Brazil vs South Korea
Morocco vs Spain
Portugal vs Switzerland