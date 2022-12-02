By Efosa Taiwo

Portugal and South Korea have made it out of Group H in what was yet another dramatic matchday in at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

An injury-time winner from Hwang Hee-chan overturned the significance of Uruguay’s two-goal lead against Ghana in the game played at the

Ghana had been given an opportunity in the 21st minute to go ahead in the game in what was yet another penalty chance for the Black Stars against Uruguay reminiscent of the 2010 quarter-final showdown between both sides.

However, skipper Andre Ayew failed to do justice to the penalty kick as it was saved by impressive Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet to bring to memory the infamous miss of Asamoah Gyan in 2010.

Uruguay will go on to capitalize on that missed chance to take the lead with Giorgan de Arrascaeta scoring in the 26th minute and the 32nd minute.

That was, however, not enough as Uruguay prevented several forays from the Ghanaian attack to get a goal as much as they charged forward themselves to score a late goal to nick qualification on goal difference over South Korea.

The Taeguk Warriors pulled through from the group with four points but a goal advantage over Uruguay.

Portugal had already confirmed qualification before the last group game, ending up as group winners despite the loss to the Koreans.

RELATED NEWS