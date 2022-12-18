By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Women in politics in Plateau State irrespective of their political party have been urged to strengthen their capacity and push for increased and meaningful participation in politics and governance so that they can make enduring impacts.

The women who went through three days of detailed capacity-building training on diverse topics were also asked to come up with a work plan that they will work with as individuals, within their political parties and communities to ensure inclusive participation in the decision-making process.

At the training organized by the Dinidari Foundation, (Women Political Empowerment Project), and held in Jos, Zigwai Tagwai, the Project Lead explained the project is supported by UN Women through the support of the Government of Norway and implemented in Kaduna and Plateau States.

She noted her organization is working through the project to collaborate with political parties to mitigate the low representation of women in political decision-making processes.

The Project Lead stated, “It was a three-day capacity building and technical support training for women leaders from political parties, especially from the NNPP, the PDP, the APC, and Labour Party.

“We also had a representation from women in politics generally as well as other women who are active mobilizers in their communities when it comes to issues of politics. We took the women through detailed content on how to engage in the areas of understanding gender and gender mainstreaming and inclusivity.

“We also discussed the meaning and concept of advocacy, quota and women’s leadership and political participation, resource mapping and mobilization, partnership and collaboration, and others as well as sharing some knowledge on practical experiences of persons and ways that they can develop their capacities.

“We have breakout sessions and group work where the women worked together to identify some of the challenges that they have or have experienced over time and the solutions they envision would address these challenges as well as activities and action points that can be taken to achieve these solutions.”

Also, the representative of the UN Women, Olubukola Ademola-Adelehin who is the National Programme Officer, Women, Peace, and Security, WPS maintained, “We have many political parties in the country.

“This project is to work with women leaders to build their capacity to have understanding and awareness to strengthen them to push for increased and meaningful participation of women in politics and governance in the State.

“Women are in political parties but how well are they able to move to certain positions in political leadership beyond being women leaders? How visible are women in leadership positions in the State?

“In Plateau State, there is only one woman in the State Assembly out of 24 Members, the next Assembly, we don’t know how many will be elected, through this workshop, UN Women is supporting Dinidari Foundation through the support of the Government of Norway to build the capacity of women in political parties to push for meaningful participation of women in leadership…

“This workshop is to among other things, look at the hurdles against women in politics and governance…what action do they need to take to overcome the hurdles? It is not by being aggressive but by understanding your context as women in politics and looking at how best to work within the context…”

However, the Lead facilitator, Martins Gumut stated that gender mainstreaming involves taking necessary steps and measures

to ensure that the concerns, needs, issues, and experiences of girls, boys, women, and men are integrated into the design and implementation of activities.

He stressed, “This is done through an assessment of the implications of an intervention on girls, boys, women, and men and the goal of gender mainstreaming is to ensure that all intended beneficiaries equally benefit from an intervention…”

At the end of the programme, the participants developed a work plan that would ensure better participation of women in terms of policy-making, in terms of governance, and political party participation.”