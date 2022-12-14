By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Over the years, Nigerian women in their trajectory of leadership adventures, particularly in Nigeria politics have suffered huge deficit of media attention compare to the men folk.

This has been largely due to their gender and the consistent but deliberate efforts by the media, largely controlled by the men folk to perpetually keep the women folk under.

That is why women rarely go far in Nigeria politics,except the privilege few who are lucky or were born with silver spoons.

For instance in 2019 elections in Kwara state, not one woman’s name was on the ballot paper, across all the elective posts in the state, though this was brought to the notice of the then candidate of APC, under ‘O to ge’ struggle, now Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who after assumption of office, heavily compensated the womenfolk by giving them due attention in his cabinet .

Worried by this development, Women Radio in partnership with UN,gathered selected journalists in ilorin on the need to break this jinx.

At the two days rigorous media interactive sessions, it was brought to the fore that,while the men enjoy 50% of media attention the women get only 10% and the need to bridged the gap was consummated.

Thought provoking papers were delivered by three seasoned journalists, namely Toun Okewale Sonaiya,the CEO of The Women Radio 91.7 based in Lagos,Binta Abubakar Mora, and Abdulazeez Arowona at the 2 day seminar.

There were also interactive sessions, group discussions, observations and collation of women names dead and alive who have been victims for journalists to go after them and be positively writing about them.

The need to henceforth close the huge media gap collectively was seen as an urgent necessity by the selected journalists, so much that # Aa maa le won,taa maa fi ba won”,meaning we’ll vigorously go after women until we achieve this media goal ,said by Akinyemi ,journalist with Vanguard and one of the participants was accepted as the logo to further the goal in other parts of the country.

The CEO of Women Radio Toun Okewale Sonaiya told the participating journalists that the media has huge influencing powers to determine how a woman is reported and why she is reported.

She said It is therefore important that the woman is positively perceived through the persistent reportage of the media.

“If the media persists in reporting her achievements, her impacts would be seen and felt by her community. When you report her frequently and positively, her impacts would be visible.”she stressed.

In another of her paper titled ,”The RUSH Model”,meaning ReportHer Until Something Happens,she said that the RUSH model was borne out of a passion to see an inclusive Nigeria, Africa and the world as said by Motunrayo Alaka an Executive Director at Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism.

Sonaiya on the Impact of RUSH said women have been marginalised by the media even when her positive contribution to the society and community is obvious.

She also noted that,”When the media continue to report her positive contributions, she will become visible and acceptable to her community.”

In another paper titled 50-50,the CEO of Women Radio Toun Okewale Sonaiya also urged the journalists to understand the importance of 50-50 reportage to increase positive representation of women in the media.

She urged them to embrace a practice of producing a 50-50 media content that portrays women and men equally.

Sonaiya craved for balanced media that will take all sides into account and report women and men in the same proportion,adding that such should be extended to women in Hijab, women in Nuns and women with disability.

For her part, a renowned broadcaster and Vice Chairperson of Kwara state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)Hajia Binta Mora Abubakar explained that governance recognizes that Women and Men do not have the same starting point.

She added that,” a woman gunning for office has her gender induced obstacles to deal with, making it a must for her to huddle over each before getting to the end. In the case of the Man, he races smoothly from start to finish.”

She also said that with the purpose of discrediting, delegitimizing, and silencing women in politics, studies have shown that women are often discouraged and dissuaded from getting involved in politics because of gendered media reporting.

Hajia Binta who noted that writing a balanced report is the core duty of every Journalist urged the pen pushers to give equal

opportunity to Women and Men.

Publisher of Royal News Online and a renowned journalist Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona in his lecture harped that availability of women is very key in every human endeavour and in this regard they should be brought up from the infant to the girl child stage to understand the essence of education towards leadership.

Arowowa also said that in ensuring that women achieve this purpose, there is the need to create a mentorship platform for them where they could also look up to certain womenfolk who are successful in life and learn through their steps.

This ,he noted need funding which must be necessary available to make all these goals achievable.

The tasks to up the reportage of women in Nigeria political landscape has begun,as we eagerly look forward to 2023 general elections, we’ll see how it would pan out.