By Ayo Onikoyi

Cote d’ivoire- based Nigerian rapper, Giwewhegbe Shadrack Ediri known by his stage name, Le King, who considers himself a revolutionary rapper has declared that women are an integral part of the music business and that people should not be moved or surprised by the way they gravitate towards musicians and their music.

Le King, who was responding to a question on why musicians appear not to be able to stick to one woman, told Potpourri, “ Artists not being able to stick to one woman is part of the game. It is a show business and it goes hand in glove. It is the women that cone around us, not us going to them. Wherever you go, they are always around. Ladies love the lifestyle of artists. They love flashy things of life which many artists exhibit. When you have so many women who want your attention it is very hard to control yourself. Having many girls around you and trying to stick to one is not easy. Girls are part of the music game. If you want to be a star you have to expect to have women all around you and you have to know how to control yourself. It has always been with music. Musicians and women make the show business what it is.

Le King said music for him is a labour of love as he grew up listening to revolutionary stars that moulded him into who he is now. He grew up listening and being influenced by the likes of Late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Tupac Shakor and Notorious B.I.G.

“My mission is strictly revolutionary. Music, for me, is a labour of love. My fascination with it is purely borne out of love to effect change in the society,” he said.

Le King has signed his name into the annal of the music space with songs like King Pharon, Any Time, Don’t Give A Damn, Real Love, Hard Day Time, Live & Die In Delta, Too Long and only recently Mad Democracy and We Go Tolk He is from Delta State and born in Sapele.