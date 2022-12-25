By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

A middle-aged woman identified as Auntie Success has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly trafficking four female teenagers in Anambra State.

Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ify Obinabo said the suspect was arrested by officials of the Ministry in conjunction with the State Police command.

The suspect was said to have promised the victims, aged 15, 14, 15 and 13 years respectively who hailed from Akwa Ibom State of job opportunities in Agbor, Delta state.

They were informed that their duties were to be selling drinks in a beer parlor, not knowing that they were being trafficked for prostitution, which they discovered on their arrival.

According to the Commissioner, the victims were rescued on Friday and the suspect immediately arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender -Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka where she was denied bail and committed to Correctional Center.

She said: ”The rescue operation was carried out in conjunction with the Anambra State Police Command after I was hinted of the crime.

“Without hesitation, we swung into action with security operatives and ensured that the suspect was traced and arraigned in court without delay.”

She reiterated the state government’s resolve to ensure that human traffickers were not pampered and urged members of the public to always report any suspicious activity within their area.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the victims said they were paid the sum of N400 daily from the proceeds of N1,000 or N2000 paid to their madam by the men they slept with.

“The men pay the sum of N2000 or N1000 directly to our madam who only gives us N400 everyday for feeding. With the direct payment to Madam Success, we don’t have any cash at hand.

“About five different men slept with each of us every night. The skimpy clothes we wear were bought for us from the proceeds of the business.

“We made several attempts to escape, but were punished severely after one of us reported our plans to our madam.

“That action made our madam to take us to a herbalist who forced us to take oath that we will never run away, or we will die”, she said.

She said they were lured into the act in their quest to secure their school fees and commended the Commissioner for coming to their rescue and providing them shelter.