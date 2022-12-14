A business woman, Fatima Ismail on Wednesday prayed a Sharia court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna to order her former boyfriend, Abubakar Shuaibu to pay her N180,000 he borrowed from her.

Ismail told the court that she loaned Shuaibu N230,000 to repair his car and has so far payed back only N50,000.

She said that all efforts made for her former boyfriend to pay the balance failed.

On his part, Shuaibu said his former girlfriend did not state wether the money she gave him was a loan.

” She does not like seeing me worried.

”Whenever she see me in that state, she ask me gives me money,” he said.

He told court that he does not have a job.

He promised to pay N20,000 monthly until the loan is paid.

The judge, Malam Abubakar Salihu -Tureta, ruled that the defendant should pay N30,000 monthly starting from the first week of January 2023.(NAN)