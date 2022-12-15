.

kaduna—A businesswoman, Fatima Ismail, yesterday, asked a Sharia Court, sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna to order her former boyfriend, Abubakar Shuaibu, to pay the N180,000 he borrowed from her.

Ismail told the court that she loaned Shuaibu N230,000 to repair his car and has so far paid back only N50,000.

She said that all efforts made by her former boyfriend to pay the balance failed.

On his part, Shuaibu said his former girlfriend did not state whether the money she gave him was a loan.

“She does not like seeing me worried.

“Whenever she sees me in that state, she asks me to give me money,” he said.

He told the court that he does not have a job.