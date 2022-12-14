.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

A 23-year-old woman, Timilehin Owoeye, was yesterday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The police prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.12 at about 01:00 pm in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant assaulted and obstructed one Insp Odeyemi Oluwajube in the discharge of his lawful duty.

He alleged that the defendant slapped the officer three times while discharging their duty.

He said the offence contravened Section 187(b) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olatunde Olayemi, urged the Court to grant his client bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N25,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Jan.10 for hearing.