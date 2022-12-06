By Chioma Obinna

President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr.Osahon Enabulele, has lauded the efforts of the Taiwan government to build a formidable health system that supports Universal Health Coverage, UHC, and quality healthcare delivery for the citizens.

Enabulele who was on a courtesy visit to the President of Taiwan, Dr. Tsai Ing-wen also urged the government to collaborate with the association in strengthening health systems across the world.

He commended the government’s efforts at managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its support to other countries that were in dire need of some consumables to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enabulele urged the government of Taiwan to sustain her efforts in this direction in furtherance of global solidarity.

While acknowledging the active participation of the Taiwan Medical Association in the affairs and activities of the World Medical Association, the WMA President called for the sustenance of the government’s cordial relationship with the Taiwan Medical Association.

He also sued for the government’s support for the World Medical Association’s initiatives on Universal Health Coverage and Health System Strengthening, amongst other initiatives.

Earlier, the President of Taiwan, Dr.Tsai Ing-win, welcomed the WMA President and other members of the WMA delegation.

She praised WMA’s commendable roles in health system strengthening and Universal Health Coverage.

Ing-win, particularly, appreciated WMA’s support for Taiwan’s representation in the World Health Organisation and the International Health Regulations and sought the body’s continuous understanding and support in the country’s efforts at strengthening Primary Health Care and promoting the well-being of physicians and other health professionals/health care workers.

Among the WMA delegations were the Chair of WMA Council, Prof.Ulrich Frank Montgomery, WMA Secretary General, Dr.Otmar Kloiber, Honorary President of the Taiwan Medical Association, Prof.Tim Tai-Yuan Chiu, and other members of the Taiwan Medical Association.

The highly successful visit was also attended by top officials of government, including the Taiwan Minister of Health and Welfare, Minister Jui-Yuan Hsueh.

Before his historic visit to the President of Taiwan, the WMA President had earlier paid a visit to the Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu where mutually beneficial issues were discussed, particularly as to how they impact on Health systems.