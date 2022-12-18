Azubike Emodi

He is an exemplary Nigerian who has demonstrated how living can be meaningful when life is lived with purpose and integrity. Understanding that meaningful life cannot be built on an easy street, he made up his mind to drive his experience and competence with uncommon audacity and high standards when he was appointed the Managing Director of Anchoria Asset Management Limited in 2021.

Today, Mr. Azubike Emodi has recorded achievements which have transformed the establishment from the old narrative. A financial service professional with over 15 years experience in retail & commercial banking and vast market place experience and relevant academic qualification in value creation, wealth preservation/management and relationship management skills, Emodi is also a silent achiever whose humility, simplicity and hard work have, undoubtedly, contributed to his rise to success. He shares his views with Vanguard in this exclusive interview. Excerpts:

What prompted the establishment of Anchoria Asset Management?

Anchoria Asset Management is a subsidiary of VFD Group and, under its umbrella, we had the grand plan to build a world-class financial services firm which should have different components such that, when merged together, it will give you that ambience of a full bank. So, we have the microfinance license which is VFD Microfinance Bank and it is one of the foremost banks in Nigeria today.

Then we started the Asset Management Firm. We invested in a lending business that was then called VFD Bridge, now ATIAT Leasing Limited. We also invested in FX, we have Everdon Bureau de Change and, more recently, we made major investments in Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc all in a quest to build in different areas of financial services and provide distinctive services to Nigerians. Anchoria Asset Management was also given birth to under that same circumstance, trying to build a different unit and serve a different segment. We started AAM to focus on fund management, HNI, Portfolio Management and the like. We also have an investment in Anchoria Investment and Leasing Company for clients that want some form of trading for equity and the like.

Since its inception 6-7 years ago, the rise of the prominence that Anchoria has witnessed has come majorly from the discipline that has been extended not just from the group level but also the way the affairs of Anchoria is run and being part of the echo system has been very critical and influential to the growth and development of the company.

Service offerings

We actually have varieties of products and services such as Anchoria Fixed Term Deposit which gives you access to invest your money for a fixed period at an attractive interest rate with a tenure that ranges from 30 to 365 days and the interest being paid at maturity or on a periodic basis depending on clients’ preference. We also have Anchoria Equity Fund. With this fund you invest in fixed-income securities and a range of stocks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It aims to consistently outperform the index that measures aggregate performance of the top 30 stocks in Nigeria. We as well have Anchoria Eurobond Linked Note which is a medium-risk dollar-denominated fund with the primary goal of capital appreciation for investors with USD over the medium to long term.

The fund invests in dollar-denominated securities like Eurobonds and investment-grade corporate bonds. Additionally, we have gone ahead to register other products that are quite innovative in the way we run them because they are not what is available in other asset management firms. We have, for instance, Treasury Bill Linked Product which focuses on trading in treasury bills, but the icing on the cake for us is that we have now built a platform that makes it easy to access all these products.

Before now, to access any of our products you need to go through the form-filling process to do the documentation, but we now have an interactive App designed to pass all that information and extract as much information as we also need while also keeping the clients duly informed and make investments decisions seamless.

It also allows us to discover the clients’ mindset in order to invest on their behalf. The App is called SEEDS by Anchoria and you can find it on Playstore and Istore. Clients can download the App and, in less than 3 minutes, they will be able to set up a full-fledged investment account and make investments decision by funding the wallet.

Challenges

Challenges are part of business and being able to surmount them is what makes you outstanding. We had our fair share of challenges and those challenges are a bit softened by the fact that the regulators are very clear about their expectations from us. They help us in managing those challenges. Some of the challenges are internal while some are external but the greatest challenge that most firms of our size face in Nigeria is the human capital challenge because of the economic factors not peculiar to us at Anchoria Asset Management.

We noticed that there is high turnover when you invested in training and the people have to leave and you start afresh. So what we keep trying to do is to encourage people so that they will reap the good and benefit in Nigeria because the grass in Nigeria is green enough if we sit here and water it and we, at Anchoria, are indeed watering the grass and we want to encourage as many people as possible to also join us and water the grass. Next year we are starting a project we call the Anchoria Academy with the intention to bring people out of school early. For people that are in their penultimate or final year, we will bring them in and run them through a process so that they have hands-on experience with what we do.

They will work with us and be better equipped so that by the time they graduate they can work into any interview and sound like someone who has two or three years of experience because we are not only teaching and dropping them, even when they are doing their youth service, we will continue sharing information with them. This is open to students across universities in Nigeria. We believe this will help us manage that problem of human capital ahead of time where people see the light and understand the opportunities and you help them lay a foundation.

Turning point

I have had a bit of a nomadic career. I worked at Zenith Bank for about nine years before traveling briefly and working with the Royal Bank of Canada. So, I think my turning point was when I returned to Nigeria. I left Nigeria after a 10-year-career, worked outside for one year and decided that it was time to come back home and, knowing that whatever we are chasing out there is also available for us here, I came back in 2016 to head VFD Micro Finance Bank which is also under our group which I ran for about six years. It was a very good experience for me because we were able to build something that, today, we are very proud of. This was the same period VFD Group, as a whole, went from being a firm run by the founders from outside to where the founders decided to come in and the growth we have seen in the last past 6 years has been quite phenomena.

Secret behind success

Discipline first of all. In financial services, it’s very easy to be excited and overwhelmed. You can wake up and see something very significant that makes you lose guard but I think discipline and the way we always preach about it is the foundation.

What makes Anchoria Asset Management stand out?

At Anchoria, our mantra is experience and excellence, and that is what we take out from every experience that we take as a firm. Excellence in service delivery is what we do. The financial services, today, are not differentiated. The service you claim you offer can also be offered by any other person. If you say you are the only one offering a particular service, some other persons in the industry offer same service. What makes the difference is the delivery and perception from clients.

What we try to do is to make sure that every client that works through our door or uses any of our products has a very good experience; not taking away that there might be instances that things might go bad, how is the reparation done, how is the client brought back into the fold? So, in Anchoria Asset Management, we will continue to preach discipline, which means we carry out clients’ instructions, be much-minded about what clients want, what they say and how they want it done, and train our people to execute that level of service.

So, to maintain the standard, we would keep training and retraining before sitting back, like we customary do, to look at what we have done, double down on the ones we did very well and, on the ones we feel we need improvement, we bring in resources to train for the improvement that is required. So, basically, that is what sets Anchoria Asset Management apart from others. Also, Achoria Asset Management is a regulated business.

We are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, so we try as much as possible not to deviate from what our regulators have laid down. If you keep out of trouble with your regulator, you problem is 90% solved. Beyond all of these, we are also accountable to a lot of other people: The financial regulatory commission, law enforcement agencies, FIRS and so on because don’t want to have problems with the government.

Projections

Our SEEDS App was launched earlier in the year and we also did a little bit of re-branding which resulted in the change of logo. But, like we have always said, that re-branding goes beyond the logo change to the core and the spirit of how we do business, for the places we have done well, we want to do very well. What we will do next year is to drive our brand, drive the App that we developed which gives clients opportunity to have seamless access to our products and services without having to come to our office. We expect that by the time we do the full rebranding and the drive, we want to scale up very quickly and increase our client base. Even this year, we have almost doubled on all our funds, primarily because people have access to the App with just a little push. By next year we want to do a wider push and bring in as many people as possible. We noticed that there are good investment opportunities everywhere. There are many licensed companies running investments in Nigeria but I don’t think we have made the right kind of noise and people that have no license are making the noise and making people fall prey to all sort of Ponzi and frauds. So, what we want to also do is beyond pushing the App for the sake of bringing business to Anchoria. We also want to make sure that there is investment education for the masses so that people don’t fall prey to fraud.

Advice for upcoming professionals

The advice I will give them is the advice of old, all that glitters is not gold. That is the premium advice I want to give them. Patience and process is key in anything anyone does. Follow the process and be patient and you will get to wherever you want to get to. People see Anchoria today but Anchoria didn’t spring up last year or two years ago. Anchoria might be six years old but it is on the backbone of the VFD Group which is over 10 years old and giving a blend of the original Anchoria brand, which was promoted by the late Chief Olushola Dada and the merger with the VFD gave birth to the new Anchoria that you have today. So, whatever success we have achieved at Anchoria is a product of years of sowing and we are not even reaping yet, we are still at the sowing stage. So, for young CEOs, you don’t sow in one year and reap the following year. Building businesses is a marathon and not a sprint; so, I would encourage everybody to be disciplined, and steadfast, hire good staff, train and pay them well, they will stay and grow your business.