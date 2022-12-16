Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suffered 50 attacks across 15 states in three years, with Imo state topping the chart with 11 incidents between 2019 and 2022.

According to a document made available to Saturday Vanguard, Osun came second with seven attacks, while Enugu and Akwa Ibom had five attacks apiece.

Ebonyi, Cross River and Abia states had four incidents each; Anambra, 2; while Ogun, Lagos, Ondo and Bayelsa states had one incidents each.

On the type of incidents, there was one Boko Haram attack, one bandit attack, 18 attacks as a result of the #EndSARS protests, 20 attacks by unknown gunmen and hoodlums, four, as a result of post-election violence and six, as a result of thuggery during elections.

Also, while there were right attacks in 2019, 22 in 2020, 12 in 2021, there have been eight attacks in 2022.

“These are attacks as a result of election-related violence, protests unrelated to elections and activities of thugs and unknown gunmen.

“The list does not include damages to facilities as a result of fire accidents, natural disasters such as flooding or rain/wind storms, the snatching/destruction of electoral materials during election, burglary and attack on election duty officials”, said Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary CPS to the INEC Chairman.