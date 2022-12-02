In a bid to help reduce the plight of flood victims in Adamawa state, the CEO of Wisdom Kwati Smart City, Wisdom Kwati has donated relief materials to people of its environs.

He made the Donations over the weekend where he highlighted in a statement that he and his entire team were devastated at such events which has caused hardship for the people of Adamawa.

Items donated include, Bag of sugar, Bag of flour, Bag of rice, carton of maggi, noodles amongst others.

While delivering the relief items to the flood victims, He applauded the local authorities for taking in a few guidelines and commitment which has encouraged the people of Adamawa to remain strong during the flood crisis.

“We are all our brother’s keepers and It is important that we help one another during difficult times. I believe in giving and sharing amongst ourselves and communities where we operate are no different. Donating relief materials would foster quick recovery as well as demonstrate our commitment towards corporate social responsibility.’’ He said

Recall that Wisdom’s mission of creating value, reducing housing deficit and making an impact in the Real estate sector earlier this year had led to the launch of Smart Cities in a residential estate in Namtari, Adamawa which is set to deliver over 15,000 housing units among his many other successful projects.

“We want to encourage you to reach out to us when need be as you can always count on our support and we also hope that these materials would go a long way in making provisions for displaced families”, He further stated.

The Murum Mbula, HRM Murum Bwaltam Bently Biyapo, JP; Mbweman II who received the items on behalf of the host community, showed appreciation and thanked the CEO for His commitment to supporting them.

