…As Chimamanda Adichie, Muhammad Sanusi Lamido, others lend voices

By Chioma Obinna

Stakeholders who gathered at the Annual Leadership and Mentoring conference of the Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR, a non-governmental organisation focused on women empowerment and strategic mentoring for professional women have called for inclusion for all citizens.

The event which is the 12th Edition of the programme with the theme: “For the Nation; The Power of Inclusion” fused with music, spoken word, impact and action-based conversations also provided an opportunity for professional women with He-for-She advocates to interact, discuss, and build relationships to create new paths that will enable people to demand fairness, equity, and inclusion of all citizens to move the nation forward.

Also, panellists at the event agreed that to achieve inclusion organisations and individuals must continue to be intentional and deliberate and walk the talk.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche who was the Keynote speaker and other panellists led the discourse on the WISCAR Theme. Also, the event also saw the graduation of 51 women professionals from the 2022 cohort take place.

The conference also brought together female professionals from all sectors of the economy, including goodwill messages from Sarkin Kano, HRH Muhammad Sanusi Lamido II, the Deputy British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, Country Representative of UN Women to Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong and the Country Sales manager of United Airlines, Oluwatomi Bola-Sadipe.

Addressing the guests and members of WISCAR, the Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola, highlighted the objectives of the organisation which focuses on leadership development and capacity building through structured mentorship for female professionals and women empowerment.

Oyagbola expressed her delight over the success and impact of WISCAR’s activities over the years.

“Through the Win-with-WISCAR Mentoring programme and the WISCAR Grow and Learn Initiative, we have impacted well over 15,000 men, women and girls.

She said in driving inclusion, the organisation in 2021, appointed a Private Sector liaison partner to UN Women Nigeria to drive private sector support and participation in UN Women/UNGCWomen Empowerment Principles.

“So far, we have surpassed the target of 100 propose also had a panel session moderated by Tunji Lardner, a renowned Journalist, and Public Servant. The panellists included; Adia So who, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria; Tosin Oshinowo, Director, CmDesign Atelier, Hawwah Gambo, Journalist and 2023 House of Representative candidate and Chukwuemeka Onyimadu, National Economist with UN Women Nigeria.

Speaking, renowned author and women’s advocate, Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche said: “The WISCAR woman is a solid person. There is something special about receiving this award and recognition at home and by professional women. This award and the entire evening felt so genuine, and I was moved and grateful to be so celebrated.”